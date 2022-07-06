DoT Warns E-Commerce Companies Against Illegal Sale Of Network Jammers, Boosters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has warned the e-commerce companies against selling some of the telecommunication equipment like wireless jammers and network boosters. As per an official statement from the DoT, the selling of this equipment requires government approval. DoT, reportedly, has raised the same issue several times over the past few years. It has also conducted raids to stop this illegal sale.

"The use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by government of India. Private sector organizations and private individuals cannot procure or use jammers in India. With regard to signal or booster, it is stated that unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India," the DoT mentioned in an official statement.

"The unauthorized use of mobile phone boosters can adversely interfere with, and disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardizing the quality and coverage of such services. This not only causes inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety," the DoT advisory added in statement.

As per reports, the DoT had also issued a notice on 21 January to warn all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms. The notice was circulated to the ministry of commerce, department of promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of electronics and information technology, customs, for proper actions.

S P Kochhar, director general of COAI, said in a news report quoted as saying, "Its unauthorized use adversely interferes with telecom services and we are glad that the government of India has recognized its significance in delivering a flawless network and telecom experience to citizens across the country. This advisory will help spread awareness and make citizens cognizant of the debilitating effects that repeaters have on the overall network."