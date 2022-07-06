Reliance Retail Partners With Gap Inc

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Retail Limited, has entered a long term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring the American fashion brand Gap to India. Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India. Reliance Retail will introduce Gap's latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap's position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail's established competencies in operating robust omni-channel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies.

"At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio. We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers," said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd.

"We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets. Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model," said Adrienne Gernand, managing director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc.

With a strong vision of doing more than selling clothes, Gap shapes culture, championing a uniquely radical and optimistic sense of American style by bridging the gap between individuals, generations, and cultures. Reliance Retail brings Gap's shopping experience to customers in India, offering the brand's youthful, optimistic fashion for men, women, and kids.