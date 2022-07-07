Amazfit Bip 3 Pro: Carry the Gym On Your Wrist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker brand Amazfit has launched Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, the latest affordable-grade smartwatch in its Bip 3 series. The brand is owned by Chinese company Zepp Health, which produces various wearable health and sports technology devices.

By alerting you when your heart-rate is 'too high' and reminding you to 'get up and take a walk' after long bouts of sitting, the smartwatch acts as your personal trainer and doctor on retainer, ensuring that you give health and fitness their due importance and do not let that expensive gym membership go to waste!

The Zepp App on your phone conducts health and exercise data display and analysis, features a watch face store, provides system updates for your watch, and facilitates smart device management.

A Face That Launched a Thousand Pics

The watch comes with a 1.69" large color display, allowing you to choose from over 50 watch faces, accessorise with editable widgets and customise with your own photos. The colourful and large HD display allows users to view incoming calls, messages, reminders and notifications and health and fitness data with clarity and precision right on their wrists.

The watch features a sleek (dimensions: 44.12x36.49x9.65 mm) and light body (weight without strap: 33.2 g), combined with a soft and skin-friendly silicone strap, plastic bottom case, middle frame spraying and a side button (which acts as a 'go back' option). It is available in three classic colours: black, cream and pink.

For the sports enthusiasts among you, the watch comes with over 60 sport modes and even offers a water-resistance grade of 5 ATM, allowing the user to swim without worry. Being backed by the international standard rating of IP68 implies that the watch can withstand dust, dirt and sand and is waterproof to the extent of a submersion depth of 1.5 m underwater for up to 30 minutes. What's more, the watch can even track your activity data with its Open Water Swimming sports mode!

Chase Your Dreams, Follow Your Heart

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro monitors your dreams through the light, deep and REM sleep stages, tracks daytime naps and sleep breathing quality, and even provides a sleep score on the Zepp app. Additionally, it monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day and flags abnormal elevation, allowing you to check if you're working out in your goal heart rate zone.

The Mountains Are Calling

Those who enjoy exploring higher altitudes can use the smartwatch to easily measure their blood-oxygen saturation within 25 seconds to gauge their physical state. In addition, they can use the Bip 3 Pro to monitor their stress levels all day, and upon feeling overwhelmed at any point, they can even calm themselves with the watch's built-in breathing exercise!

The watch's PAI Health Assessment System takes everyday activities, such as cleaning the house and playing with pets, into consideration, plus all your regular health and workout data, which is all then converted into a single-value score that is unique to you.

Menstruators can track their cycles on the watch by recording their current menstrual period. The watch will use the data to provide predictions and reminders for upcoming fertile periods and help you plan ahead.

Battery

As for its 280 mAh battery, it takes approximately two hours to charge fully and typically lasts up to 14 days on a single charge and up to seven days in case of heavy usage.