The Executive Selection: IWC

Revealed at the luxury watchmaking summit Watches and Wonders 2022 in Geneva, IWC has released two new Top Gun chronographs in colored ceramic in the pilot watches family.

IWC

The Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition Lake Tahoe features a white ceramic case and a black dial, while the Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition Woodland fuses a dark green ceramic case and dial with pushers, crown, and a caseback in matte black.

America's Lake Tahoe has influenced the design of these watches, be it with the wintry landscape that surrounds it, or the white uniforms of the US Navy pilots that fly over it regularly.

Both watches are powered by the in-house self-winding IWC caliber 69380, while the use of colored ceramics adds an extra layer of complexity to its design and manufacturing process. Impressive? We think so too.

