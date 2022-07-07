Bringing International Brands Home: The Reliance Way

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

International brands have always been a thing of fascination for Indian consumers, but not all these aspirational brands are available locally. To satiate the desi crowd, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with various international companies and brought them closer to Indian customers.



Fashion Brands

Recently, Reliance Retail Limited entered into a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring the American fashion brand to India. Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India. Reliance Retail will introduce Gap's latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.

Food & Beverages

Not only clothes, it has also brought international brands of food and beverages to the country. Reliance Brands (RBL) has forayed into food and beverages retail space by entering into a long-term franchise partnership with Pret A Manger, global fresh food and organic coffee chain. RBL will open the food chain across the country, starting with major cities and travel hubs.

Games & Toys

Hamleys, the largest and the oldest toy retailer in the world with 167 stores across 18 countries, was acquired by Reliance Brands in 2019. Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Hamleys Global Holdings.

Home Decor

The global home decor section has also piqued the interest of RIL. In 2021, West Elm, the global furniture and home furnishing retailer, opened two stores in India in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd.