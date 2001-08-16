Bennigan's Offers Braille Menus

<b></b>

August 16, 2001

Plano, Texas-Bennigan;s Irish American Grill & Tavern has begun offering Braille menus to accommodate sight-impaired customers. According to Jerry Comstock, president of the 285-unit chain, the 18-page menu "enhances the accessibility of Bennigan's brand" by making it easier for blind customers to order food.

Braille Works of Tampa, Florida, developed the menu, which Comstock says is part of Bennigan's commitment to ensuring diversity in restaurant operations. -Nation's Restaurant News