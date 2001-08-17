Expansion News--Papa Murphy's, Payless Car Rental, Village Inn, Wingstop

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vancouver, Washington-Take-and-bake pizza chain Papa Murphy's has tapped Grey Worldwide to launch a branding campaign for the company in tandem with plans to open 100 new stores by year's end. Grey Worldwide/San Francisco will be the agency of record for the pizza chain, which currently includes 650 franchised and company-owned stores. -The Business Journal of Portland

St. Petersburg, Florida-Payless Car Rental System Inc. announced it had signed contracts for more than 10 new franchise locations in the United States. The franchise openings in Miami; Miami Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Puerto Rico are part of Payless' plan to double its number of worldwide locations by the end of 2002. -The Business Journal of Portland

Denver-Family restaurant chain Village Inn announced the launch of the first phase of the most aggressive expansion plan in the company's 43-year history. Experienced operators in the restaurant, hospitality and convenience store sectors are being sought to help introduce the concept to select markets, including the District of Columbia, Indiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The chain plans to fully develop each of these markets within the next five to seven years. -Nichol & Company LTD.

Dallas-Aviation-themed chicken wing chain Wingstop Restaurants has inked a development deal in Orlando, Florida. The franchisee, whose name has not yet been released by the company, hopes to open a store this fall. -Orlando Business Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market