Expansion News--Papa Murphy's, Payless Car Rental, Village Inn, Wingstop

August 17, 2001 2 min read

Vancouver, Washington-Take-and-bake pizza chain Papa Murphy's has tapped Grey Worldwide to launch a branding campaign for the company in tandem with plans to open 100 new stores by year's end. Grey Worldwide/San Francisco will be the agency of record for the pizza chain, which currently includes 650 franchised and company-owned stores. -The Business Journal of Portland

St. Petersburg, Florida-Payless Car Rental System Inc. announced it had signed contracts for more than 10 new franchise locations in the United States. The franchise openings in Miami; Miami Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee; and Puerto Rico are part of Payless' plan to double its number of worldwide locations by the end of 2002. -The Business Journal of Portland

Denver-Family restaurant chain Village Inn announced the launch of the first phase of the most aggressive expansion plan in the company's 43-year history. Experienced operators in the restaurant, hospitality and convenience store sectors are being sought to help introduce the concept to select markets, including the District of Columbia, Indiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The chain plans to fully develop each of these markets within the next five to seven years. -Nichol & Company LTD.

Dallas-Aviation-themed chicken wing chain Wingstop Restaurants has inked a development deal in Orlando, Florida. The franchisee, whose name has not yet been released by the company, hopes to open a store this fall. -Orlando Business Journal