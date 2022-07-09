Never Miss A Moment: Canon IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Canon IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera is made to go anywhere while capturing larger-than-life moments.

Great for the outdoors, this new camera features a wearable design that lets you clip it onto a belt, bag, or garment. From jumping on a trampoline, to biking, or riding a roller coaster, the IVY REC gives you the freedom to record your activities without the fear of cracking the screen. The go-anywhere camera is also waterproof, shockproof, and lightweight.

Simple to use with one-click capture for both photos and videos, the device pairs with the optional Canon Mini Cam app, which keeps you informed about things such as battery life, while also acting as a viewfinder and remote shutter with a timer.

A microSD card can be used with IVY REC to ensure you have enough space to capture all of your memories.

Last but not the least, you can also transfer photos and videos from IVY REC to your mobile device via Wi-Fi.

