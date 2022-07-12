Attentive Raises $5 Million From Sequoia India's Surge And InfoEdge Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attentive Inc, an AI-based SaaS startup, has raised $5 million from Sequoia India's Surge Fund and InfoEdge Ventures. It has built the first of its kind SaaS-based sales automation platform for over $200 billion outdoor service industry that includes landscaping, snow removal, paving and pest control business. The fund raised will be used to further build the platform and add more modules to automate the remaining landscaping workflows.

"With rising inflation and labor rates, landscapes are looking to automate archaic manual workflows and gain efficiencies. We are the only ones with technology infrastructure to truly automate traditional workflows and save time one manual tasks like measuring each and every site feature to bid on a new property," said Shiva Dhawan, co-founder and CEO, Attentive.

Founded by Shiva Dhawan and Sarthak Vijay, Attentive's vision is to create software that solves the most pressing concerns of over 600,000 landscaping and outdoor service businesses by changing the way they perform sales and operations.

"The Attentive team have been very impressive in molding their expertise in geospatial AI into AI-led product that holds its own in front of global competition. With this round, the company is well capitalized on its journey of being responsive and diligent as it builds out an AI-led vertical SaaS product for the $200 billion large but fragmented landscaping and outdoor services industry in the US," said Amit Behl, partner, InfoEdge Ventures.