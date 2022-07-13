Beardo Ropes In Vicky Kaushal As Ambassador For Fragrances

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Men's grooming brand Beardo announced signing on actor Vicky Kaushal as ambassador for their range of fragrances. Celebrating masculinity in all its glory, Beardo believes it is possible to own one's raw and rugged masculine charm with utmost sophistication. Vick-Kat's extemporaneous fun banter on Hrithik's bearded look paved the way for the partnership.

Vicky Kaushal for Beardo

Talking about the partnership Vicky Kaushal said, "Beardo's latest campaign feels personally curated for me. The concept of groomed yet rugged is something I relate to. I believe that a man's choice of fragrances is an extension of his signature style. I like mine classy yet undeniably masculine, a combination that Beardo's range of fragrances does very well. Truly excited to share what we've been working on together."

"Beardo believes in celebrating every facet of masculinity that goes towards making men the best version of themselves. One of the many ways we partner them in this journey is helping them look and smell immaculately irresistible. Given his sophisticated ruggedness and the values that the brand stands for with #HairyMasculinity, we believe Vicky is a perfect fit to inspire men on our behalf to be Raw, Real & Unfiltered – basically the best version of themselves," said Sujot Malhotra, CEO at Beardo.

Beardo's curated product offerings across men's grooming, styling and now lifestyle and fashion categories for men are trendy and exclusive. The brand takes pride in creating trends in India and recently has launched the international range, Hemp, in India. Leading influencers and celebrities like Yash, Suneil Shetty, BeYouNick, BhuvanBam, Ashish Chanchlani have been associated with the brand in the past. Vicky Kaushal joins Hrithik Roshan as the latest brand ambassador.