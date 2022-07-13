Lightspeed Raises Over 7 Billion To Fund Growth-Stage Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lightspeed Venture Partners has announced the closing of Fund XIV with $1.98 billion., Lightspeed Venture Partners Select Fund V with $2.26 billion and Lightspeed Opportunity Fund with $2.36 billion of committed capital. Separately, Lightspeed India Partners announced the closing of $500 million early-stage fund.

Pexels

Since Lightspeed's funding, the firm has partnered with more than 500 enterprise, consumer, health and fintech founders and their companies. Roughly, a fourth of those companies have either been acquired or gone public, with IPOs over the years. Today's funding approximately 60 per cent more than Lightspeed's flagship fundraise, focuses on expanding the firm's early-stage vehicles and supporting its large and growing global platform, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We believe in investing at the earliest stages of innovation, partnering with generational entrepreneurs who have clarity of vision, an insatiable desire to build something enduring, the conviction and courage to compete against all odds. We love to partner with and even incubate companies around core dislocations in the enterprise landscape and to build relationships with prospective entrepreneurs, years before they are ready to start building," said Arif Janmohamed, partner, Lightspeed.

As the future of venture continues to be an increasingly global one, Lightspeed is positioned to invest in and serve exceptional founders at any stage and in any geography by actively leveraging our global footprint of investors and network of relationships, as per company statement.

"By intentionally constructing cross-border deal teams, we are able to offer founders local market knowledge and relationships, together with deep sector domain knowledge. In doing so, we all are exposed to, and are learning from, the innovation that is happening across the world in order to better serve our founders," said Bejul Somaia, partner, Lightspeed.

Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the enterprise, fintech and so on. The company claims that it currently manages $18 billion across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the US, China, Europe, India, Israel and Southeast Asia.