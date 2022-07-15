Dynamic Healthcare Model Integrates Cosmetic Dentistry, Wellness, and Beauty

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many developments in the healthcare industry have come to fruition over the years, and these have become stepping stones that helped progress and improve the quality of care further. To this day, countless innovations are being made in the world of medicine, and Dion Health is taking part in it with its holistic healthcare model.

On a mission to give people the best smiles possible, Dion Health is a dental practice model unlike any other. The clinics pride themselves in designing their very own dynamic approach that integrates medical, dental, and cosmetic care, being the first to do so across the industry. This system was developed with the vision of delivering nothing short of the best for the patients' overall wellness. The enterprise aims to educate people that dental care is not an isolated practice; in fact, it is one of the critical signifiers of one's overall health condition.

Led by Dr. Amin Samadian, Dion Health is home to a network of compassionate, caring, and expert healthcare professionals. It utilizes the latest technology available to bring patients a broad range of services, including consultations, smile reconstructions, oral muscles and bite health, dental emergencies, gum health, and tooth health.

Despite only navigating the industry for a short while, Dion Health has been rapidly growing and expanding throughout California, with eight offices currently opened across the state. Several influencers in the area can attest to their premier and personalized services that showcase the founder and his team's passion for dentistry.

Dion Health aims to help its patients maintain a healthy lifestyle and treat dental conditions at the root. With a thorough pre-treatment diagnosis and its one-of-a-kind treatment approach, the clinic is able to address its clients' problems and uphold the age-old philosophy, "prevention is better than cure." Its dedication to continuous care is translated through its comprehensive plans that are designed to address patients' long term-needs and problems.

"We also believe in treating the cause rather than the symptoms; as a result, we apply a comprehensive multi-disciplinary approach to health issues. Our vision is to create a healthier society by providing unrestricted access to premier healthcare services delivered by top-notch, passionate, ever-learning, and experienced professionals using the highest level of technology," said Dr. Samadian. "Dion Health is committed to your health, your well-being, and your experience as our patient."

Cosmetic dentistry is one of Dion Health's specialties, with offerings such as Smile Makeovers, Same-Day and No-Prep Veneers, Dental Bonding, Zoom Teeth Whitening, Laser Gum Contouring, Botox, and Fillers. It delivers unparalleled service by giving patients an in-depth explanation of the makeover before the procedures. For Dion Health, it is more than just creating an impressive smile but an opportunity to change someone's life through creativity, innovation, and an artistic touch.

With its relentless drive to deliver its integrated healthcare approach to more people, there is no doubt that Dion Health will dominate the industry in the years to come. Working towards that goal, the enterprise is currently eyeing expansion in major cities across the state.