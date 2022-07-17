The Executive Selection: Solace

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever have those moments in Dubai when you'd like to get a rejuvenating massage or facial, but then, you're just too lazy to actually head to a spa for it?

Solace

Well, renowned UAE-based restaurateur Panchali Mahendra has launched a wellness concept, Solace, that offers a solution to your predicament- just "order" in a massage that you can enjoy in the privacy of your home!

That's right, Solace allows you to choose from a variety of treatments that will be administered by qualified (and certified!) Balinese therapists who will bring in all of the equipment needed -which includes everything from premium massage tables, to calming music, flowers, and candles to set the mood- to make sure you have an immersive and indulgent spa experience without ever stepping out of your home.

We especially like the fact that Mahendra has chosen to make use of fellow homegrown brands like Apothecary by Mamta and HaiyaTea as part of the Solace offering, all of which bolsters the idea that this is a one-of-a-kind spa experience in Dubai- and we're so here for it.

All images courtesy Solace.

