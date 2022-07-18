Ola's Upcoming 'Sportiest' Electric Car Seems To Be a Sedan At First Glance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!" tweeted Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday. Attached along with was a video teaser, allowing followers to barely steal a glimpse of the much anticipated electric four-wheeler!

The video, which has thus far garnered over 136k views, surfaced on Twitter nearly a month after Ola Electric announced its plans to launch an all-electric car, which is believed to be slated for an unveiling in late 2023. More information is expected to be revealed on this year's Independence Day.

According to details reported in May, Ola has been in the search for a production base for its E4W and battery cells plant, which is likely to spread across 1,000 acres of land. Its upcoming factory in Tamil Nadu, though, will produce its first electric car.

While the teaser does not give much away about the vehicle's silhouette, it does seem that the 'sportiest' car will be a four-door sedan, rather than a two-door sports car, with a long-range large battery.

The revelation received a mix of reactions from Twitter users, with some eagerly looking forward to the launch and others urging Aggarwal to first resolve the issues cropping up in Ola e-scooters.

In India, the company currently retails the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. As per Aggarwal's additional tweets from Saturday, a MoveOS 3 update is coming up for Ola's S1 series and is scheduled for Diwali.

"MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3," he stated.

"Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features! Proud of Ola Engineering for executing world-class tech at speed!" Aggarwal further tweeted.