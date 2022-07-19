Home Interior Firm Bonito Designs Signs Gauri Khan And Manish Malhotra

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bonito Designs, an interior design company headquartered in Bengaluru, has signed interior designer Gauri Khan and couturier Manish Malhotra to curate bespoke homes for its customers.

Designer Gauri Khan and couturier Manish Malhotra

Having established its presence in key locations, the brand is aiming to enter Pune by the financial year 2022/2023 and expand to Hyderabad, NCR and Chennai in the next 18 months.



Speaking on her engagement with Bonito, eminent designer, Gauri Khan said,

"I have always been passionate about designing spaces, and it's great to partner with a brand like Bonito that matches my enthusiasm for creating beautiful spaces for people to live, work and enjoy. Together we aim to give the consumer a highly customised experience which is also aesthetic, functional and affordable. I look forward to bringing my expertise in interiors to people along with bonito and creating a one of a kind experience."

Designer Manish Malhotra said about his association, "It's thrilling and exciting to extend my horizon in association with my dear friend Gauri Khan to bring fashion into home interiors, a favourite category of mine. Bonito Designs makes it possible for me to bring exclusivity and uniqueness to the homes of many. Luxury is in good company."

Amit Parsuramka, CEO, Bonito Designs, said, "Bonito is on a mission to be India's largest and most coveted home interior design brand by 2025. We have demonstrated fast growth and remained profitable. In order to build an Interior design brand that goes beyond designs and aesthetics offering pride, design expertise and excellence, we are delighted to collaborate with Mrs. Gauri Khan and Mr. Manish Malhotra to help our customers experience celebrity living. We are also building a strong data and tech led platform that will enable us to predict the unique requirements of our customers and provide solutions that are exclusive to the needs of each family. This will further strengthen our value proposition and brand promise that no two Bonito homes will ever be the same."

Bonito uses a 'no catalogue' approach to bring freshness to all the homes they design. The company, which has recently entered Mumbai, runs three experience centers and has executed over 2500 projects till date. Backed by Tomorrow Capital, Bonito plans to launch operations in Pune, Hyderabad, NCR and Chennai in the next 18 months.