H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Announces Dubai Metaverse Assembly At Museum Of The Future On September 28-29, 2022

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, a global event set to run from September 28-29, 2022 that will convene regional and international experts to explore the future potential applications of the metaverse.

Organized by the DFF, the event will take place at Dubai's Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers. In a bid to understand how the metaverse technology can be applied across a variety of sectors, the Dubai Metaverse Assembly has invited over 300 global experts, policymakers, and thought leaders that hail from more than 40 organizations that are currently the leading innovators in this sector.

By partaking in numerous workshops, panel discussions, and informative sessions. delegates are expected to gain deeper insights into how the metaverse can impact humanity, both in the real and virtual worlds, as well as what it takes to humanize its many applications. With recent estimates showing that the global metaverse market's value in 15 years is set to be between US$10 trillion and $30 trillion, the event also aims to produce reports, strategies and action plans that can help in identifying how to leverage opportunities across strategic sectors of countries, governments, as well as companies.

"The metaverse is a promising digital world, and we aim to harness this technology to enhance the quality of life in the UAE and across the globe," H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said in a statement, adding that the Dubai Metaverse Assembly embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for Dubai to become a global hub for digital innovation and a key hub for global knowledge-based economies. "We want Dubai to lead globally in adopting the technology of the future, understanding its developments, harnessing its potential, and driving change," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly's itinerary will follow three main tracks –Educate, Inspire, and Contribute– which take inspiration from the Emirate's philosophy for designing a better future for humanity. The Educate track will comprise more than 10 in-depth sessions on the metaverse, whereas the Inspire track will highlight use-cases of the metaverse in key growth sectors such as tourism, logistics, retail, education, and healthcare. The Contribute track, on the other hand, will include workshops that will also take a look at use-case reviews.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly's announcement comes on the back end of the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, which aims to position Dubai as one of the best cities in the world by investing in promising economic opportunities, adopting and deploying metaverse technology, and developing digital infrastructure that supports global transformations and the digital economy.