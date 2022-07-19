AnyMind Group Raises $29.4 Million In Series D

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has raised $29.4 million in its Series D funding round.

Pexels

The Series D funds were raised from new investors including JIC Venture Growth Investments (JIC Venture Growth Fund I Investment Limited Partnership), Japan Post Investment Corporation (Japan Post Investment I, ILP), Nomura SPARX Investment (Japan Growth Capital Investment Corporation), and PROTO Ventures Inc. (PROTO Ventures 2 Investment Limited Partnership), along with existing investor Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Mitsubishi UFJ Capital VII, Limited Partnership).

The funds will be used to strengthen the company's advancement in the commerce enablement space and fund future acquisitions.

"Despite COVID-19 and geopolitical situations impacting the world, we have still been able to achieve solid growth as a business. On the other hand, we are seeing economies across Asia, including our operating markets of ASEAN and India, rapidly regaining growth momentum. We will continue to grow our business at a pace that matches our ambitions, look towards expanding our capabilities through M&A and strengthen our investment and profit structure for growth, as we continue to become the next-generation infrastructure for commerce in Asia," said Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder, AnyMind Group.

In March this year, the company launched AnyChat, a conversational commerce platform and in April, the company launched e-commerce management platform AnyX, which optimizes e-commerce operations through central management of multiple e-commerce channels. Funds from this round will be used to further enhance existing platforms and strengthen market share across the company's operating regions.

In addition, the funds raised will be used for future acquisitions both in Japan and internationally. To date, AnyMind Group has acquired seven companies from various parts of the region including Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and India. "The reasons to make these acquisitions were either to acqui-hire a company's leadership, expand into new businesses or regions, acquire additional sales channels, or all three," the company said in a statement.