Infrastructure Automation Platform Adaptive Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adaptive, infrastructure automation platform, has raised pre-Seed funding from Antler India. The funding round also witnessed the participation of Pareto Holdings, Adept Ventures, Hustle Fund and Haresh Chawla. The fund raised will be used to transform the current state of DevOps and infrastructure management for software companies.

Company handout

"We are building the modern-day orchestration technology from ground up. We are going after over a $70 billion process automation market globally. By automating and templating cumbersome processes undertaken by developers and technical stakeholders, we want to build the universal internal Ops platform for organizations for all infrastructure and SaaS tools," said Ronak Massand, co-founder, Adaptive.

The platform aims to improve developer productivity and facilitate better collaboration by simplifying building DevOps solutions. Replacing the current state of DevOps which is fragmented and uses a combination of low NPS open-source solutions and overly-prescriptive third party tools, the startup allows companies to build customizable internal DevOps platform apps, as per company statement.

"We are especially excited about how Adaptive is approaching an extremely hard problem to solve, building a modern-day orchestration technology from ground up. The team has a deep, nuanced understanding of what is takes to empower non-DevOps software engineers to perform DevOps functions, thereby reducing the need for many organizations to build DevOps teams ahead of time. We are excited to back their vision of solving for developer productivity at scale," said Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India.

Founded in 2021 by Ronak Massand and Debarshi Basak, Adaptive aims to empower technical stakeholders such as engineering managers, DevOps engineers and site reliability engineers to build DevOps solutions using out-of-the box templates and functions.

According to statement, global early-stage VC firm, Antler India is a fastest growing venture capital firm that plans to deploy $100 million to $150 million in more than 100 Indian startups over the next 3 years.