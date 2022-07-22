Proptech Startup Fretbox Raises INR 4 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fretbox, a SaaS-based proptech startup for hostels, PGs and housing communities, has raised an investment of INR 4 million. The fund raised will be used to expand the company's operations in tier II and tier III cities. The investment was made by industry experts such as ex-CIO of Tata Motors and Invasystems VP. This expansion was commenced at the thought of PM Modi encouraging our nation to invest in tier II and tier III cities. With this investment, Fretbox onboarded industry veterans as board observer that includes, Kedar Paranjpye and Siddharth Kaul.

Pexels

"We are really grateful of our investors in trusting and investing in Fretbox. Currently, Fretbox is fully functional in Pune, Bhopal, Indore and Bhubaneswar. With this funding, our target is being concentrated solely in expanding our presence in other tier II and tier III cities," said Ashish Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Fretbox.

Founded in 2021, Fretbox is a proptech SaaS for hostels, PGs and housing communities. Fretbox is an all-rounder application that has multiple features like a notice board, visitor log, amenities booking, digital assistant, surveyor, account and security desk and much more. Fretbox's clientele encompasses universities, educational institutions, private hostels, government colleges, mega apartment complexes and co-living chains.