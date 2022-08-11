Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why do some people achieve even when they aren't qualified while other qualified individuals don't achieve success? The answer to this question may come down to imposter syndrome.

There are plenty of stories of people's incredible feats in the world today. People are getting a job requiring top expertise despite not having the credentials. Scammers are getting top dollar investments in mere seconds of presentations or undeserving people are pushing forward in life when others are more qualified than them. Success often comes with confidence in communication and when people see themselves as successful and worthy.

On the other hand, deserving and professionals are not getting the opportunities they deserve because they don't have faith in themselves. They doubt what they do and suffer from imposter syndrome. People with imposter syndrome ask questions like:

"Am I good enough?"

"Is the product good enough?"

"Am I expert enough?"

"Do I deserve this opportunity?"

"Am I entitled to charge this rate?"

These and other self-doubts plague their perception of themselves and affect performance and success. People who suffer from imposter syndrome earn less than they deserve. Or worse, they back away from opportunities because they think they are unworthy of them.

Related: Mindset Techniques That Will Help You Overcome Imposter Syndrome

See yourself as a professional and successful person

To be successful, a person needs to see themselves as successful. To be professionally motivated, one needs to see themselves as a professional. How a person sees themselves determines how they act and perform.

If you don't see yourself as successful, you won't have the confidence to perform well. You'll be second-guessing everything you do. You will carry yourself with an air of doubt that will only inhibit you. This will show in your communications with staff, clients, prospects and future investors.

When you see yourself as successful, professional or an expert, you can portray yourself as one. You can communicate your worth with confidence. When you believe in your product, service or idea, you can talk about it — and sell it — with conviction.

Most people won't understand someone's abilities or an idea's potential. But, the cues they get through communication guide their response.

Immerse yourself in surroundings that cultivate self-worth

How you see yourself has a lot to do with what information you are feeding yourself. Many entrepreneurs were considered arrogant, including Steve Jobs. Entrepreneurs need the confidence to overcome the unknown territories that come with entrepreneurship. Sometimes the simple act of appearing confident will result in success for your company or brand.

If your surroundings eat away that confidence, you are setting yourself up for failure. What goes in tends to come out. If you are internalizing enthusiasm and professionalism, you will portray that. If, on the other hand, you are internalizing negativity, you will show self-doubt, lack of confidence and low self-worth. All of these things will affect your success and motivation.

Related: The 4 Types of People to Surround Yourself With for Success

Cultivate these three habits to avoid imposter syndrome

Following these three points is essential to realizing the success you deserve and being motivated to follow your dreams.

Dress for success

Many entrepreneurs overlook how you look and what you wear, especially those who work from home or don't have a regular office routine. You might think you can wear anything you like because no one sees you. Dressing well is vital to internal motivation. When you work from home and at your own pace, your dress and daily self-care routine are more critical than when you have an office job because your motivation depends on them.

Dressing as a professional allows you to see yourself as a professional. Self-care and looking well enable you to see yourself as worthy since looks affect confidence. On the other hand, dressing in unprofessional attire, whether or not you have a job or if you are a remote worker, will make you see yourself as unprofessional and hurt motivation and future performance.

Avoid negativity and toxic environments

Whether they are from online sources or in your relationships, negative feedback will affect your self-worth. Negativity eats at a person's confidence and self-worth and gradually wears on a person's abilities. When you don't see yourself as worthy, you won't have the motivation to go after the opportunities you deserve.

Examples of negativity include doubt from family members, arguments and belittling attitudes of acquaintances. This negativity can be towards you or your ideas, making you seem incompetent, thereby reducing motivation.

Surround yourself with other professionals, experts and successful individuals

Regularly communicating with other professionals allows you to see yourself as a professional. This is especially effective in professional settings such as professional events. The positive sensory fills you with energy and affects your drive and motivation. On the other hand, when you isolate yourself from professional settings, you start seeing yourself as a layperson. This can put a person on a negative path.

Related: 10 Simple Ways to Build a Collaborative, Successful Work Environment