The Executive Selection: Paul Smith

Evoking the spirit of the great outdoors, Paul Smith's Spring/ Summer 2022 range is inspired from the shift that occurs between dawn and dusk, evident by the gradual gradient in colors used in the collection's pieces.

From heavy-knit sweater vests and jackets in yellow, to sunflowers and prints across knitwear, the range seems to want to exemplify a summer well spent.

Whilst we see the brand embracing a relaxed vibe, we still see Paul Smith's signature craftsmanship in both the linen short suits and the single-breasted suits.

