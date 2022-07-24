The Executive Selection: Paul Smith
Paul Smith's Spring/ Summer 2022 range is inspired from the shift that occurs between dawn and dusk, evident by the gradual gradient in colors used in the collection's pieces.
From heavy-knit sweater vests and jackets in yellow, to sunflowers and prints across knitwear, the range seems to want to exemplify a summer well spent.
Whilst we see the brand embracing a relaxed vibe, we still see Paul Smith's signature craftsmanship in both the linen short suits and the single-breasted suits.
