Shilpa Shetty Kundra Invests In Nutrition And Wellness Brands- Fast&Up And Chicnutrix

Actor and fitness ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra has announced her investment with homegrown active nutrition, wellness, and beauty brands in India, Fast&Up and Chicnutrix at an undisclosed amount.



Talking about the investment, Shilpa said, "Fast&Up and Chicnutrix have helped build some of the greatest products out there- cleanest and of the highest quality ingredients. I am extremely excited to be a part and witness their growth journey. We see how nutrition is evolving and my personal inclination has always been towards a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness. Our lifestyle today is fast-paced and is difficult to keep up with all the required nutrients or vitamins that are essential on a daily basis for the body, hair, skin, energy and general well-being. Their products totally suit today's demands."



Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, part of Fullife Healthcare, are spread across geographies pan India and around 21 international markets like Europe, UK and USA with a growing dedicated range of health, beauty and wellness nutritional supplements. This investment by Shilpa comes in addition to credible partners including cricketer Mayank Aggarwal and actor Varun Dhawan. The group also raised $22 million (around Rs 168 crore) in its Series C round from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in the same month.



Speaking on the development, Varun Khanna, Group CEO, Fullife Healthcare, said, "With immense pleasure, we welcome Shilpa Shetty Kundra to our family of investors. Shilpa's personal approach to holistic well-being resonates with our core values with Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. As a woman who herself is a firm believer in fitness and natural ingredients, she joins the brand with an authentic voice that helps spread this positive message of healthy living every day."

