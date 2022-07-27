Code On Social Security 2020 Defines Gig Workers, Says Rameswar Teli

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rameswar Teli, minister of state for labour and employment, has, reportedly, said that India's labour laws do not define gig workers, the code on social security 2020 defines them. He also added that the code on social security provides social security schemes for these workers to support them. Minister was responding to a question asked by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi about food delivery startups bringing delivery in 10 to 20 minutes. The concern about the gig workers' condition came up with the Zomato's announcement of 10-minute food delivery with Zomato Instant.

For the question asked by Kanimozhi that if the government will regulate these business models in the future, the MoS responded, stating the NITI Aayog's report on India's gig economy. He said, "Code on social security 2020 has already provided the framing of suitable social security schemes for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection etc."

As per this NITI Aayog report, more than 7.7 million workers were engaged in the gig economy from 2020 to 2021. It is estimated to have 23.5 million gig workers or around 4.1 per cent of the total livelihood in the country.

As per reports, the government does not have any immediate decision on the 10-minute business model but listed some initiatives that it has taken to support the gig workers. It states, "There is no definition of gig workers in the existing central labour laws. However, the code on social security 2020, for the first time defines gig workers." It also provides fund for gig workers. The gig aggregators have to contribute 1 to 2 per cent of their annual turnover and it will be subjected to the limit of 5 per cent of the amount paid or payable by an aggregator to gig workers. To get the direct access to government services and benefits, the gig workers can register themselves in the e-Shram portal.