JobAdder Releases Its ANZ Talent Acquisition Report And Global Industry Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JobAdder, a global recruitment software solution that helps agency and in-house recruiters find and manage talent more effectively, has released the findings of its Q1-Q2, 2022 ANZ talent acquisition report and its global industry report, Recruitment and Staffing. The reports together highlight the impact of the resignations and worsening candidate shortages with relatively stable numbers of new jobs, yet a significant decline in applications per job. It reflects a tight talent market with less application interest from candidates.

Pexels

"Our global platform data shows that, despite some macro-economic warning bells, the overall recruitment market remains historically very tight. Job demand from companies is still high while the supply of candidates measured by applications per job is at all-time lows. This means recruiters must continue to be resourceful in finding and cultivating candidates as evidenced by a general shift towards a more proactive sourcing in the last two years," said Martin Herbst, CEO, JobAdder.

According to the report, overall applications per job for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in-house users fell to 14.90 in Q1 to Q2, 2022, 25 per cent down from 19.90 in 2021. The latest figures reveal a 68 per cent plunge in applications per job for in-house users compared to pre-pandemic figures. For agency users across ANZ market, applications per job in Q1-Q2 2022 fell to 13.00, 18 per cent down from 15.80 in 2021.

"The situation in New Zealand has been similar to that seen in Australia, although we must remember that New Zealand had Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns for a period after these were lifted in Australia. This may account for small fluctuations in new jobs created, but right now hiring demand in the country is very strong indeed, and talent shortages are severe in many sectors," said Greg Savage, advisor and recruitment thought leader, JobAdder.

"The science and art of candidate attraction, engagement and management is a complex cocktail of branding, outreach and consistent communication, and will be the differentiator going forward. Even though it is true that an economic slowdown might free up candidate supply, the shift is a fundamental one and superficial and knee-jerk responses to hiring needs will lead to failure," Savage added.

The report says, in Australia, in-house users saw only slight fluctuations in the number of new jobs created per JobAdder with a rate of 48.48 average jobs in Q2, 2021 before moving slightly above 50 in Q3 and Q4, but then falling to a low of 47.79 in Q2. In New Zealand, it saw an average of 37.39 jobs in Q2,2021 falling below 35 in Q4 and Q1 before rising slightly to 36.22 in the last quarters.

Founded in 2006, JobAdder is an innovative B2B, cloud-based SaaS platform, designed to make recruiting more efficient and joyful for everyone.