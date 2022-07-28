Actor Priya Prakash Varrier To Become Brand Ambassador For Cyber Crime Awareness Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier will be the brand ambassador for the Cyber Crime Awareness Campaign in partnership with Skill India, to be announced during an event on July 31. The purpose of the awareness campaign is for alerting the youth against the potential threat from the dark side of the web and sensitising them with regards to their personal security.

Present at the campaign launch will be Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Sanjay Baniwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police and officials from the NSDC skill ecosystem and universities from all over India.

Priya has recently finished shooting for a movie titled Love Hackers, which deals with the dark web and cybercriminals. Priya has been seen predominantly in Telugu and Malayalam films, with a particular scene with her winking from the film Oru Adaar Love going viral, making her the most searched person via Google in India in 2018.

Awareness about cyber security is important as criminal cases continue to rise each day. Over 6.7 lakh cases of cyber security were reported in India till June 2022. Enhancing cyber security and preventing cyber-attacks is of vital importance not only for our own personal information and finances but also for the nation's security. Financial frauds, data thefts and others are becoming sophisticated with time and we need to be vigilant and aware in order to avoid such incidents happening to ourselves. Pop culture too has been inspired by such incidents, with one of the most talked about web series being Jamtara on Netflix, based on a village with the same name in Jharkhand,which explored how such cyber-crimes take place in India.