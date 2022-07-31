The Executive Selection: Farfetch

Love it or hate it, the fashion flip-flop is making its mark as a summer staple.

Whether you're heading to brunch or simply strolling across the city, take your pick from these fashion flip-flops curated by online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch.

For a minimalist look, opt for Christopher Esber's De Palm Thong open-toe mules crafted in leather and mid-sculpted heel, while Jacquemus' padded sandals give a classic silhouette and a high elevated heel. Also, don't miss out on Jimmy Choo's signature playful style thanks to the woven raffia and tonal designs.

