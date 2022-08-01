Combonation Raises $2 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Combonation, a combo deal e-commerce platform, has raised $2 million in pre-Seed funding. The company aims to utilize the fund for the expansion including technology and hiring.

Pexels

"Pricing parity is the number one goal for any CEO or management across online and offline platforms, which unfortunately is impossible with different pulls and pressures of online and offline, leading to either disgruntled trade members and downward pricing pressures or the need for a separate range all together for offline and online channels, leading to inventory pressures. Combonation alleviates the trade imbalance and promotes peace across online and offline trade platforms with deep discounts without the disclosure of individual prices of a single SKU or brand, thereby keeping both the consumer and trade happy with the air of ambiguity and exciting offers," said Saurabh Nanda, founder and MD.

The primary goal of Combonation's inception was to prevent pricing discrepancies from disrupting business for the firms that had signed on. The firm is also looking to roll out over 50 offline retail stores across Delhi NCR in the next six months. The business added that it has established a plan to expand to more than 100 locations in northern India, claimed by the company in a statement.