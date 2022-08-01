Bebe Burp Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bebe Burp, a Surat-based baby food company, has raised an undisclosed amount in its second round of Seed funding led by Priyam Patel (Tirupati Oil). The round also witnessed the participation of Kalpit Gandhi (Vadilal Group), Prashant Sanghavi (Ratnamani Metals and Tubes), Anish Mehta (Aadi Infrastructure), Bhavna Udernani (Adhaan Solutions Pvt.Ltd), Vimal Ambani, Vishal Dokania (Durian Furniture), Saurabh Agarwal and Vineet Arya. The fund raised will be utilized for business development, to deploy fresh marketing strategies to boost sales and expand the customer base, research and development to expand the product line and on-board fresh talent.

"Our focus will be to increase brand awareness with new marketing strategies. We aim to expand our reach in the domestic and international markets. We will make these objectives possible with the newly acquired funds and fresh talent we hire," said Chirag Gupta, co-founder, Bebe Burp.

With a growing customer base of more than 60,000 parents, Bebe Burp has proved to be a serious contender in the baby food industry. The company added another feather to its cap by kicking off deliveries in the international market, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The current market trends have presented a massive opportunity for organic baby brands to grow. The team at Bebe Burp is building a remarkable brand with its unique concept of using traditional recipes and super foods for its products. We are proud of them," said Priyam Patel, N K Proteins, Tirupati Oil.

Founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrrwal and Chirag Gupta, Bebe Burp believes that they are the best team to solve the dietary needs of little ones.

"Parents are becoming more careful about what they feed their kids and are particular about it from a very young age. Bebe Burp's baby food ultimately serves the purpose as it is healthy, natural and tasty. It is applaudable what they are doing and we look forward to their growth," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.