3 Indian Women Celebrities Who Have Cruelty Free Beauty Brands

The current crop of Indian celebrities are investment savvy and have made smart decisions when it comes to putting their money in the right places, with turning entrepreneur becoming a popular choice over the years. When before one of the most common choices was to delve into the restaurant business, nowadays the beauty and fashion industry is a big draw.

With awareness increasing on all fronts, whether it be body positivity or sustainability, we list out three Indian women celebrities who have cruelty free, beauty brands of their own.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra just seems to be going dabbling in and conquering multiple fields. Whether it be Bollywood, Hollywood or entrepreneurship, she is one steely, motivated woman. Her haircare brand, Anomaly, promotes environmental consciousness and clean beauty and comprises products which are cruelty free.

The product bottles are created from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean-bound plastic, while their cans are made of recyclable aluminium. The reason for this is that they are well aware of the effects of plastic pollution and don't want to contribute to it. The products do not contain any parabens, phthalates, sulfates and mineral oil.

Sunny Leone

StarStruck by Sunny Leone completely owned by her and the fact that digitally she has been one of the most searched names definitely helps the brand name. Promoted as a luxury brand at affordable prices, the entire development, formulas and packaging were under her control. Started in 2018, StarStuck by Sunny Leone has more than 150 products. The range is completely vegan and cruelty-free and created from colours that gel with the Indian complexion.

Anusha Dandekar

BrownSkin Beauty is a skincare brand by Anusha Dandekar whose objective is to change the way we look at brown skin in India and ourselves. The packaging is environmentally friendly at affordable, with five per cent their profits used for the aid of underprivileged and disadvantaged women.

Dandekar moved to India from Australia when she was 19, becoming a recognized VJ for MTV. Beginning her entrepreneurship journey with 'Anusha for Pretty Secrets Lingerie', she also started a clothing company called MUWU, Man Up Woman Up.