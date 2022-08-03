Hollywood Actor Chris Evans And His Dog Partner With Jinx

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jinx, the pet dog food company has announced a partnership with Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Chris Evans, and his dog Dodger. As part of the collaboration, Evans shall also be giving creative direction at Jinx.

The actor shall also be involved in brand strategy and marketing campaigns, being part of a new commercial that shall be shot later in the year.

Jinx's pet food products comprise premium, natural kibble, dental chews, jerky treats limited-ingredient and freeze-dried meal toppers. The company has also suggested that they might be coming out with more products in the future, mentioning that it could become a one stop shop for everything to do with dog wellness. As of now, the company's products are available in over 2,000 Walmart locations and online on Walmart.com.

Jinx prides itself on using clean ingredients and uses premium proteins like organic chicken and real salmon. The products do not have corn, soy, gluten or artificial ingredients. All this matters as dogs have evolved and need a diverse diet based on their activity levels. While coming up with the best nutritional options for dogs, the company met with regulatory specialists, industry-leading formulators, nutritionists and manufacturing partners to design the foods most suitable for dogs. They create their recipes balancing lean, premium meats and plant-based superfoods.

Jinx donates one per cent of each purchase partner rescue organizations like Animal interest, Bideawee Shelter and Animal Haven, for giving superfood-packed meals to puppies who need it. They have a partnership with Beam, via which customers can decide where their donation will go while buying the item.