Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Of late it seems we have become obsessed with serial killers, as more and more documentaries on the subject are rolled out regularly. So if you've had enough of those crime docus, it's time to take a look at some of the finest documentaries made on the subject of failed start-ups and fraudulent companies. We list out three such choices that are surely worth your time.

Photo by Denis Harschi on Unsplash These documentaries will tell you the extremes some companies went to.

1. Startup.com

The dotcom bubble saw some start-ups reach dizzying heights and also face brutal falls from grace. GovWorks was one of these companies and Startup.com, the 2001 documentary shows us how maladministration and internal power tussles led to its downfall.

For some reason, this documentary is not as widely known in entrepreneurship circles as one would have imagined, something which you too shall wonder about after seeing it. The director captures all the pros and cons of being involved in the start-up industry with friends. It gives you an inside look into how start-ups operated during the dotcom bubble phase. The insight given here is important because it shows us how internal dynamics can affect any start up story, no matter how big or promising. You can view the documentary on YouTube.

2. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Fyre Festival was pegged to be the best, most amazing music festival of all time. Promoted on social media by celebrities from all spheres, it had also been mentioned that those attending would be served meals prepared by celebrity chefs and get to stay at luxury accommodations on a private island that had been owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar. Established entrepreneur Billy McFarland and renowned rapper Ja Rule were organising the festival, so there was never any suspicion of things going downhill.

However, in reality it was all a scam with performing artists pulling out and attendees left to fend for themselves on an island without any food or water. With exclusive behind the scenes footage, this documentary shows us the unfolding of the scam. It has appalling confessions by those involved and attendees. You can watch the documentary on Netflix.

3. Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

One of the best business documentaries ever made, it is based on the book The Smartest Guys in the Room by investigative reporters Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind. It shows us step by step how the Enron Corporation collapsed in 2001.

The documentary features interviews with the journalists who were involved in the breaking of the story, Enron employees and executives. Whether it was the deceitful accounting practices of the firm or the extravagant corporate parties, this film gives us a deep dive into it all and can be seen on Amazon Prime or YouTube.