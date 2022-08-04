The Style Icon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of India's pioneer style figures, actor Rahul Khanna recently made his foray into the world of fashion. Known for his dapper style and his classic sense of style which has earned him a badge of being one of India's most suave and well-dressed men, Rahul has had a close affinity with the world of fashion from very early on. The actor has now entered the world of fashion by curating an exclusive men's accessories collection for Chokore titled – RKXC. Sharing his early memories and bend towards creativity, Khanna says, "I was always drawn to the creative arts when I was growing up. I was a voracious reader and then writer—writing essays and little novellas. I was also constantly sketching, doodling and cartooning and then, later on, developed an interest in drama and performing. It was once I started working in the entertainment industry and interacting with stylists and designers that I started having an appreciation for fashion and personal style."

Shedding light on the odds of a creative breakthrough, Khanna mentions, "Inspiration is elusive and spontaneous. I think the trick is keeping oneself always open to inspiration, so one is ready to receive it when it strikes." As per him, "When it comes to style—old family photo albums (how stylish were our ancestors!), art, cinema and travel," keep on inspiring him. Talking about how his audience connects would differ in this new avatar, he says, "This is the first time I'm venturing into an entrepreneurial space, so I'm still getting the hang of it! I would imagine social media would be a good barometer—customers can communicate directly—and one can gauge their response in real-time."

On his association, Akash Verma, Co-founder of Chokore mentions, "While conceptualizing RKXC range with Rahul Khanna - we have kept creativity at the core. Usage of Eri silk which is a first, to creating new packaging, conceptualizing the campaign by combining elegance with fun & youthful air, launching it with a never-been-seen-before teaser, announcing the association as RKXC (not taking the traditional route Rahul Khanna x Chokore) - are all little examples of being creative but with the sole objective of connecting strongly with our TG." Online growth will be the pivot for the brand not just for the Indian market but other global markets that they plan to tap. The brand has started selling in the US and has plans of opening exclusive Chokore stores later this year or in Quarter 1, 2023.

"Adding new categories in accessories, entering new global markets, creating more ranges for RKXC to make it the most exciting range for men in India, adding more designs, creation of CHOKORE stores across metros - all of these fall under our expansion plans," concludes Verma. Though the operations were started at the end of 2017, however, the business was highly impacted at the onset of COVID, which caused a delay in the RKXC launch as well. So far, they have serviced more than 15000+ customers and have a growing institutional business too.