Government To Launch Electric Vehicle Super App

Government is, reportedly, planning to launch a master app to act as a one-stop shop that will provide information on location and availability of vehicle charging stations. The app aims to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles and ease range anxiety of end users.

As per reports, State-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) is in the process of collecting information from the private sector for the Super app. It is said to go on live within the next 4 to 6 weeks., which will detail availability, charger types and charging tariffs, allowing users to make and change reservations at nearby stations.

Mahua Acharya, managing director, CESL, said in a news report was quoted as saying, "Apart from information on the network of public charging stations, the app will reflect information shared by OEMs, enhancing visibility and traffic at private charging points. Consumers will get peace of mind knowing that they can readily access information and make reservations at nearby stations if they need to charge their vehicles on the go."

He also added that, "We need an extensive network of charging stations at strategic locations, which are safe, well-lit, well-covered and where users can top-up their electric vehicles within an hour. This will help cut down battery size, make electric vehicles more affordable, ease range anxiety and speed up adoption of e-vehicles, even for long-haul travel."

As per market reports, "India currently has only about 3000 EV charging stations, which is around six available charging stations per 1000 EVs.