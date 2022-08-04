AWE Funds Launches Its First India Focused Fund Of INR 350 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds, a gender smart investment platform, has announced the launch of its maiden India focused fund of INR 350 crore. The newly launched fund will invest in approximately 15 startups over the next five years in healthcare, climate and sustainability, food and agri, education and fintech. The fund is a SEBI registered fund and has attracted investment support from blue-chip international and India-based institutional and HNI investors.

"Gender equity unleashes a massive multiplier flywheel effect to mobilize these scarce resources for maximal output. We believe that AWE Funds can play a very positive role in catalyzing this much-required change at a stage when it is most impactful through an effective allocation of capital. We have been investing with a gender lens that delivers sustainable economic development and commercial returns, and our richly experienced on-the-ground team in India will help us successfully champion a gender-inclusive ecosystem," said Seema Chaturvedi, founding partner, AWE Funds.

Till date, the overall team has over 120 years of prior operational, full-cycle investment and exit experience in India and US over multiple economic cycles and has mobilized and invested close to $28,000 million. The AWE Funds has set a goal of empowering 30 million women to gain agency by 2030, through a quantitative threshold-based gender lens gating criteria to invest in women-owned, led or influenced companies, claimed by the company in a statement.