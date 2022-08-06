The Executive Selection: Versace

The new Hellenyium Chrono debuts the brand's luxury sports timepiece, showcased by the canvas inserts on the leather strap, a detail that gives it even more character.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Revealed as part of the Versace Spring/ Summer 2022 collection, the new Hellenyium Chrono debuts the brand's luxury sports timepiece, showcased by the canvas inserts on the leather strap, a detail that gives it even more character.

Versace
Versace Hellenyium Chrono

Featuring a 44mm case with three counters and a tachymetric scale, the chronograph highlights the brand's signature motifs- at 12 o'clock is the Medusa head in 3D, while the Versace logo is unmissable on the case inner ring.

Finished with a stainless steel and champagne wristband, it's available in silver-white, black, blue, and green- lots of colors, lots of choices.

