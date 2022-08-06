It's About Time: Amazfit T-Rex 2

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Designed for outdoor and urban excursions, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch features military-grade toughness, high-precision positioning, ultra-low temperature operation, optimized route navigation, and comprehensive exploration features.

Amazfit

Having passed 15 military-grade tests, the device is durable and capable of functioning in extreme temperatures as low as -30ºC.

Source: AmazFit

While the wearable can be used to monitor critical data in real-time to help you track and improve your performance, it also provides a range of health management functions to keep your body on fleek.

With battery life that can last up to 24 days, Amazfit T-Rex 2 -which is available in four earthy colors- is the perfect companion for the outdoors

