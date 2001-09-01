Just Chillin'

What to do when the workday ends, but you can't go home

September 1, 2001 2 min read

One of the most awkward moments on a business trip is when the workday ends and you're standing there with an employee who accompanied you, wondering "What now?" It can be even more uncomfortable with an employee of the opposite sex, says Larry Julian, author of God is My CEO (Adams Media Corp.) and a business consultant in Plymouth, Minnesota.

"Ask yourself if [an activity is] appropriate- not just from your own perspective, but from the employee's." Some activities-like inviting an employee of the opposite sex to your suite for a nightcap-clearly cross the line, but Julian says employees may object to other scenarios that may not seem like a big deal to you.

To avoid compromising situations, communication is key. "Understand what you expect from each other," Julian says. He suggests finding a neutral territory, where neither of you will feel uncomfortable. "For example, you could go to a ball game, which is neutral and fun," he says.

Just use common sense . "If your intentions are good and you're sensitive to those around you," Julian says, "everything will be all right."

