My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Just Chillin'

What to do when the workday ends, but you can't go home
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of the most awkward moments on a business trip is when the workday ends and you're standing there with an employee who accompanied you, wondering "What now?" It can be even more uncomfortable with an employee of the opposite sex, says Larry Julian, author of God is My CEO (Adams Media Corp.) and a business consultant in Plymouth, Minnesota.

"Ask yourself if [an activity is] appropriate- not just from your own perspective, but from the employee's." Some activities-like inviting an employee of the opposite sex to your suite for a nightcap-clearly cross the line, but Julian says employees may object to other scenarios that may not seem like a big deal to you.

To avoid compromising situations, communication is key. "Understand what you expect from each other," Julian says. He suggests finding a neutral territory, where neither of you will feel uncomfortable. "For example, you could go to a ball game, which is neutral and fun," he says.

Just use common sense . "If your intentions are good and you're sensitive to those around you," Julian says, "everything will be all right."

Tourist Trappings

When you think of Orlando, Florida , you probably think "vacation." But Orlando's downtown is undergoing a remarkable renaissance, boosted by the region's strong convention business.

1 in 10
Americans were born outside the United States.

Where to stay: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge offers accommodations that let you get close to exotic wildlife and your next meeting.

Don't miss: A VIP tour of Universal Studios for you and your employees takes you to the best rides and lets you cut to the front of the line.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of http://www.elliott.org .

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur