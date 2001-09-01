A new wireless network card improves transmission of hi-fi content.

September 1, 2001

September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Wireless home networks are driving users to invest in broadband connections, but intensive applications such as streaming media still suffer hiccups even with high-speed access. Not so with the Panasonic KX-HGC200 wireless network card ($150, street), which features Whitecap wireless LAN technology by ShareWave. It allows seamless transmission of high-fidelity content without interruptions from phones or microwaves. And you can remain connected at a range of 100 feet indoors and 850 feet outdoors. Visit www.panasonic.com or call (800) 272-7033.