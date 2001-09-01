Upstream

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Wireless home networks are driving users to invest in broadband connections, but intensive applications such as streaming media still suffer hiccups even with high-speed access. Not so with the Panasonic KX-HGC200 wireless network card ($150, street), which features Whitecap wireless LAN technology by ShareWave. It allows seamless transmission of high-fidelity content without interruptions from phones or microwaves. And you can remain connected at a range of 100 feet indoors and 850 feet outdoors. Visit www.panasonic.com or call (800) 272-7033.

