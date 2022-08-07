Reliance Jio Completes 5G Coverage Planning In 1,000 Cities

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Days after Reliance Jio emerged as the top bidder for the 5G auction, the company said it has completed 5G coverage planning in top 1,000 cities based on targeted customer consumption and revenue potential using heat maps, 3D maps and ray tracing technology.

Pexels

"We will celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with a pan-India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India's digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance," Akash M. Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, had previously mentioned.

Reliance Jio spent INR 88,078 crore and acquired a total of 24.7 GHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands.

Jio took major steps during 2021-22 in getting 5G ready, with its 100 per cent indigenous technology. "Jio's network is built on a converged and future proof architecture that allows for seamless upgrade from 4G to 5G and beyond," noted the annual report of Reliance Industries.

The 5G stack is 100 per cent homegrown and a comprehensive solution which is fully Cloud native, software defined and digitally managed. This 5G stack encompasses radio and core network, software architecture and hardware equipment, including outdoor small cells and gNodeBs.

Apart from conducting field trials of its 5G stack, Jio has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from AR/ VR, low-latency Cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, television streaming, connected hospitals and industrial applications.



"We have always believed that India will become a leading economic power in the world by adopting the power of breakthrough technologies. This was the vision and conviction that gave birth to Jio. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India's march into the 5G era," the chairman said.

Jio also joined hands with University of Oulu in Finland, the leader of the world's first major 6G research programme, to accelerate research and standardization in 6G, the futuristic next generation of telecom technology after 5G.