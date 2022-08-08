Smartworks Adds Vaishnavi Tech Park To Its Portfolio

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Smartworks, an enterprise- focused workspace platform, has announced the addition of a flex space campus to its growing portfolio. Expanding its footprint and operations in the country, Smartworks has taken on lease Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), 7 lakh sq. ft office space in Bengaluru. The company claims that the 50 per cent pre-booked over 9000 seat centre will be operational in the final quarter of 2022.

Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), a Grade A multi-functional IT and Business Park, is strategically located next to the IT corridor- Outer Ring Road (ORR), has excellent connectivity and is close to well-known MNCs. The state-of-the-art managed office space, which is split into two office blocks, North and South, offers several appealing amenities, including a sizable cafeteria, plenty of parking, a food court, manicured gardens, a sports arena, and recreation facilities.

"In keeping with our mission to provide the greatest workspaces and experiences in large-format, fully managed spaces, VTP represents a new milestone for us. We broke our record for leasing large independent flex spaces to enable a holistic office experience, increasing from 6.4 lakh square feet last year in Pune to this newest centre in one of the largest office markets in India. As part of the return-to-work plan, enterprises are introducing new work patterns and looking to other markets for talent, which has led to a significant increase in demand for our product. Given our large office spaces, we are well-positioned to meet the scalability requirements of clients quickly across markets," said Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks.

With a growing footprint of over 7 million sq.ft., 38 centres and a presence in 11 cities, Smartworks leases large commercial office campuses to provide a premium experience at a competitive price and has more than 80 per cent, enterprise clients. The company aims to reach the INR 1000 crore revenue milestone this year. Last year, the company leased over 3 million square feet across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune.

Founded in 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by leveraging its robust phygital platform to deliver tastefully designed, fully serviced, tech-enabled, flexible and platform of choice to enterprises. It enables both enterprises and their employees to access a host of products and services delivered conveniently at the workspace.