Twitter Should Follow Local Laws In India, Says Elon Musk

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, reportedly said that the social media giant jeopardized its third largest market by failing to disclose the risky litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit filed in Delaware court, which was filed under seal last Friday, Musk said that Twitter should follow the local law in India. Some pictures of the court documents were circulating on Twitter.

Elon Musk Twitter handle

"In 2021, India's information technology ministry declared certain rules allowing the government to probe social media posts, demand identifying information and prosecute companies that refused to comply. While Musk is a proponent of free speech, he believes that moderation on Twitter should hew close to the laws of countries in which Twitter operates," according to the portion of legal filings available in Twitter lawsuit, as posted by tech reporter of New York Times, Kate Conger, in a series of tweets.

With reference to a petition filed in Karnataka High Court, Musk also said that Twitter failed to disclose the litigation against the Indian government.

"Twitter avers that it has challenged certain blocking orders issued by the Indian government under Section 69A of the information technology Act, directing Twitter to remove certain contents from its platform, including content from politicians, activists and journalists, and that Twitter's legal," responded the company in a statement.

Twitter also called the new IT rules 'restrictive' and also said that its interaction with the Indian government had been widely documented in its own transparency disclosures.