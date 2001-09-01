Trade-In Value

The redesigned Nissan Altima offers lots of luxury extras.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Seen any nifty Nissans lately? You'll be surprised by the 2002 Altima on sale this month. The midsized sedan moves to a more luxurious level. High-class style and performance from a new 3.5-liter V6 engine mark the handsome passenger car's debut as a sweet deal in the $20,000 price bracket. (Prices are lower for 4-cylinder versions.)

Nissan began with a clean slate when it redesigned the Altima, aiming toward offering an alternative to the standard Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. With a bigger trunk and a longer, wider and taller build than both competitors, the wedge-shaped Altima also provides 10 more cubic feet for passengers than its predecessor. The powertrain pumps out 240 horsepower, beating the current Camry's 194 hp and Accord's 200 hp. Power points front and rear let you plug in laptops and other devices. Optional side-impact air bags and side-curtain air bags cushion the driver and front-seat passenger. Standard front air bags sense collision levels and react accordingly. One big advantage: a 20-gallon fuel tank.

Mini Pearl

Chrysler brings its 2002 minivans to market this month, but you won't see many changes because the company's 2001 models were redesigned across the board this year. New features for 2002 include adjustable pedals, a DVD player,a tire-pressure-monitoring system and a rear-seat video screen. Dodge's 2001 Grand Caravan EX and Chrysler Town & Country, both with extended wheelbases, grab attention with some industry firsts: power up-and-down liftgates, a removable center console with power you can use in the rear of the minivan, rollout seats and power sliding doors on the passenger side to make deliveries and entry and exit easier. For several months this year, Chrysler was offering $2,000 rebates on vans that ranged in price from $19,800 to $38,165. Sticker prices for 2002 models were not available at press time.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market