Small Ideas

Why is it that some women never look beyond the term "small-business owner"?

September 1, 2001 3 min read

If you had asked a class full of children 20 or 30 years ago what they wanted to be when they grew up, boys would probably have yelled "President!" while girls might have quietly said "A teacher." While the answers today might be different, a look at women entrepreneurs makes you wonder if the mentality has changed. Do women business owners limit themselves by not thinking big enough?

Business consultant Aileen Gorman says that, with only a few exceptions, women entrepreneurs do not envision their companies as huge corporations. Executive director of the Boston, Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Institute, which helps women grow their businesses, Gorman attributes this lack of vision to a lack of good advisors. Consulting outsiders, Gorman says, often helps a woman recognize her firm's potential.

Robert L. Wallace agrees that women rarely picture themselves running major operations. "People believe what they see," says Wallace, a business consultant and founder of Bith Technologies Inc., an information systems services company in Columbia, Maryland. "If you only see women running certain [types of businesses], at a certain style or level, that becomes your belief." Wallace feels society also subtly influences women to limit their vision by displaying skepticism or paternalistic concern when they attempt the nontraditional.

Is your vision too narrow? Ask yourself a few questions, says Gorman: Where do you want to be in five years? Will you be looking for outside funding? Will you take the company public? Answering those questions in terms of what is expected of companies growing in that direction helps you visualize how big your business should be and the steps needed to get there.

Wallace offers a more folksy blueprint: "My granddaddy always said, 'Go where we ain't.' You can't operate in a vacuum. Go where they're doing the deals. Immerse yourself in the environment and be a player there."

Gorman and Wallace agree that thinking bigger often requires help-a mentor who prods you to think in new directions and slaps a reality check on you when needed. A good mentor helps you strike a balance by making sure your dream is neither too limited nor too grandiose, says Wallace: "You can have a lofty vision, but build it in increments, not one fell swoop."