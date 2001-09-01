It Figures 9/01

The political parties of entrepreneurs, B2B transactions and more
Comfort Factor
Small-business owners with $500,000 or more in assets are the least likely of any wealthy group to have liberal political views.

SOURCE: HNW Wealth Plus; Entrepreneur Media Inc.
The Buys Have It
Missed Opportunities:
Even companies that use the Internet for B2B purchases don't sell their B2B products online.
SOURCE: PricewaterhouseCoopers
82%
of top executives say "grit" is a vital characteristic for success in business.
SOURCE: National Urban League and DYG Inc.

23%
of the same execs consider an advanced degree important for success.
SOURCE: National Urban League and DYG

1 in 5
U.S. restaurant employees were born outside the United States.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

1 in 10
Americans were born outside the United States.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

62%
of CIOs think personal use of the Internet and e-mail increases employee productivity
SOURCE: CIO

 43%
of entrepreneurs have service businesses
SOURCE: LIMRA International

8in 10
service businesses are stable or expanding
SOURCE: LIMRA International

1 in 4
American adults belong to four or more of the 140,000 associations in existence today.
SOURCE: American Society of Association Executives

74%
of Web ad space goes unsold.
SOURCE: eMarketer

0.3%
of banner ads get clicked.
SOURCE: eMarketer

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market