It Figures 9/01

82%

of top executives say "grit" is a vital characteristic for success in business.

SOURCE: National Urban League and DYG Inc.

23%

of the same execs consider an advanced degree important for success.

SOURCE: National Urban League and DYG

1 in 5

U.S. restaurant employees were born outside the United States.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

1 in 10

Americans were born outside the United States.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau