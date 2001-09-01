It Figures 9/01

1 min read
This story appears in the
September 2001
issue of
|Comfort
Factor
|Small-business owners with $500,000 or
more in assets are the least likely of any wealthy group to have
liberal political views.
SOURCE: HNW Wealth
Plus; Entrepreneur Media Inc.
|The Buys
Have It
|Missed Opportunities:
Even companies that use the Internet for B2B purchases don't
sell their B2B products online.
SOURCE:
PricewaterhouseCoopers
|82%
of top executives say "grit" is a
vital characteristic for success in business.
SOURCE: National Urban League and
DYG Inc.
23%
of the same execs consider an advanced degree
important for success.
SOURCE: National Urban League and
DYG
1 in 5
U.S. restaurant employees were born outside the
United States.
SOURCE: U.S. Census
Bureau
1 in 10
Americans were born outside the United
States.
SOURCE: U.S. Census
Bureau
62%
of CIOs think personal use of the Internet and
e-mail increases employee productivity
SOURCE:
CIO
|
|43%
of entrepreneurs have service businesses
SOURCE: LIMRA
International
8in 10
service businesses are stable or
expanding
SOURCE: LIMRA
International
1 in 4
American adults belong to four or more of the
140,000 associations in existence today.
SOURCE: American Society of
Association Executives
74%
of Web ad space goes unsold.
SOURCE:
eMarketer
0.3%
of banner ads get clicked.
SOURCE:
eMarketer