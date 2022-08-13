The Creative Educator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala started Creative Galileo when she was still working with Little Paddington and COVID hit at that time. Paddington was one of the most famous schools in Singapore. While she was devising different ways to keep the kids engaged in learning while studying from home, she started looking out for interesting solutions so that parents can work and child's learning should not get impacted. And that's when Creative Galileo's first edition came where they devised gamified learning modules that the children were learning in school, and aligned it to the school curriculum. Once the app was in the formative stages, she began to think Singapore is a smaller market and that running a school is filled with so many challenges to keep kids engaged.

Creative Galileo Prerna Jhunjhunwala, founder, Creative Galileo

"India is such a vast country with a shortage of teachers, digital equality is not really there. So I thought why not post the course on this app? And we put it up on the App Store and we saw a million downloads at no consumer acquisition cost the whole thing has been expanding and started becoming viral by itself without a marketing push and that is where I decided I can create a bigger impact and focus on this venture," shares Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo.

Talking about another interesting finding, she says, "When we started to add more characters, we thought these characters will only do well in India and my entire thought process was very India-focused. When we launched it on the app store we realized we were getting downloads from a lot of Asian regions in South Asia, because all these characters run on their TV as well. And they had great popularity in those regions. So we started to see traction from these places. On top of that, countries like America, and the Middle East are huge markets. And parents want to know about stories of India, they are looking for these characters." Though the app is in the early stages of monetization, they have always had the freemium feature. Jhunjhunwala says, "We are largely driven by the impact that we want to create, we want to put learning as opposed to everything within our app, premium content is behind the paywall. But our content will also be free so that a lot of children can take benefit from our platform." The next stage of growth for them would be the regionalization of the product. "Our tech is built in a very modular format in case you want to change the character layer, UI layer, or the audio layer, we just have to change that one layer and everything in the entire engine remains the same," she adds. They are also partnering with EBS Korea to integrate international characters into the platform. She's also looking at characters that are popular in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other South Asian countries.

Talking about her reference while launching Creative Galileo, Jhunjhunwala mentions, "I saw that everyone is doing everything individually and they are building something independently, give alone to their own studio, and another studio doing something on their own. So essentially, there was no one person bringing that entire world of education and entertainment and technology together on one platform. And to me, that was also a huge opportunity, because it's not that a child will only like one character, maybe more? So why not use the opportunity? And there are so many content creators with hours and hours of content. The power of building something united was something that was exciting."

For the sixth edition of Entrepreneur's Creative Inc, we recognize 25 creative artists and brand builders selected on the basis of qualitative analysis and consideration from industry leaders and Entrepreneur India Editors, who reviewed hundreds of nominations – under the cultural economy. The people featured in the ensuing pages are the champions of the value of design excellence. How some of these creators are using design to address some of society's most pressing problems showcases their potential for the future. Our ambition with this issue is to explore what role design and creativity play to make a better world.