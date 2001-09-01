Cool Clicks 9/01

The hottest thing around for B2B entrepreneurs and a site that will help you set some goals
Business as usual: UDDI.org is the online home for Universal Description, Discovery and Integration. It's not the catchiest acronym, but it means a lot. UDDI is an Internet-based specification that's being called the new building block for B2B transactions. It's exciting enough to have attracted Ariba, IBM and Microsoft; more tech powerhouses are expected to come on board by year-end. Find out more and get in on UDDI early by signing up on its business registry at http://www.uddi.org.

Go for the goal: Whether your idea of organization involves a meticulous to-do list or leaning towers of yellow stickies and scrap note paper, myGoals.com can get you where you need to go. The site lets you create your own goal plan or customize a pre-existing plan. It even sends you e-mail task reminders so you won't forget to make progress. Check out the "Entrepreneurship" subsection in the "Career" category. You'll soon be on a path to starting your own business or dressing for success.

