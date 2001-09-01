Cool Clicks 9/01

The hottest thing around for B2B entrepreneurs and a site that will help you set some goals

Business as usual: UDDI.org is the online home for Universal Description, Discovery and Integration. It's not the catchiest acronym, but it means a lot. UDDI is an Internet-based specification that's being called the new building block for B2B transactions. It's exciting enough to have attracted Ariba, IBM and Microsoft; more tech powerhouses are expected to come on board by year-end. Find out more and get in on UDDI early by signing up on its business registry at http://www.uddi.org.