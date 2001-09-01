Gear 9/01

Language translators for the less-than-fluent and a privacy filter for your monitor
This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Universal Translator UT 106

Don't leave home without it! The Universal Translator UT 106 lets you communicate with clients using speech-to-speech technology that translates phrases from English into French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian or Spanish. Simply speak into the built-in, noise-canceling microphone, and the Universal Translator speaks the translated phrase. New languages and database upgrades are available via the Ectaco Web site.

Notebook Privacy Filter

  • 3M
  • (800) 553-9215
  • www.3m.com
  • Street price: starts at $85

Whether you're writing love letters or working on a balance sheet, what you type is your business. Keep it that way with the 3M Notebook Privacy Filter, which features patented microlouver technology. This thin plastic screen fits over your display and ensures your documents are only visible to you. (People sitting beside you see only a blank screen.) Available models fit displays from 12.1 to 15 inches.

