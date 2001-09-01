Growth Strategies

Power Play

Are you covered when the lights go out?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's a small fire in the electric company's substation, or a transformer blows, and power to your facility is knocked out for several hours. What will that mean to your operation? For most companies, a power failure that lasts longer than just a few seconds can have significant consequences. Production halts, phones stop ringing, refrigerators warm up, heaters cool down--all of which translates to lost sales and physical damage that may not be covered by your basic property and casualty insurance.

If your power goes out because of, say, a fire in your own plant, your property insurance will probably pay. But to be covered when the power goes out because of damage to an off-site facility that's not under your control, you need off-premises power failure coverage. Usually set up as endorsements to standard property policies, this insurance typically covers damages suffered due to the loss of power, water and communication supplies because of an occurrence at another location. Rates vary, but you can expect to pay $2.50 to $3.50 per $1,000 of coverage annually.

Not all such policies are created equal, however. Some cover physical property damage only, some include electronic data, and some also cover lost revenue. So shop wisely.


Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?