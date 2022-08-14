Style Statement: Maserati Levante Hybrid

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After making a smashing debut with its live presentation and virtual launch at the Shanghai Auto Show, the Maserati Levante Hybrid is now making its presence felt in the Middle East. And it is doing plenty to make it worthy of your consideration, not least being its power-packed performance.

As the brand's first electrified SUV, Maserati seems to be building off the success it has seen on its Ghibli Hybrid, and it's doing so by designing a hybrid offering that stays true to the ideals of the brand while making for a very fun drive indeed. Indeed, the Levante Hybrid packs quite a punch: it combines a four-cylinder, two-liter engine with 48V motor delivering a total of 330HP. Add to that the belt starter generator, e-booster, battery, and DC convertor, and it ensures that you have the power to push through any path.

Now, auto enthusiasts may be wondering whether the Levanti Hybrid will be able to deliver Maserati's signature engine roar, and the answer is a resounding yes, with the electrifying impact being made possible without resorting to amplifiers and by simply tweaking the fluid dynamics of the exhausts and adopting resonators. The tech aficionados among you will be glad to see the new Maserati Connect program, which allows the driver to interact with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assist and manage smart home devices from your car. There's also the Maserati Intelligent Assistant, which offers navigation features with real-time traffic information and updated maps, and, hey, you can stay connected to your car even you are away from it through the Maserati Connect app on your smartphone and smartwatch.

The Levante Hybrid also impresses with its striking exterior and plush interiors, which can easily put many of its premium rivals to shame. We especially like its light blue side vents and calipers, along with the intricate logo details and blue contrast stitching on its interiors- plus, if you look closely, you'll also see that it features a new metallic tricoat color dubbed as the Azzurro Astro. All said and done, as a vehicle that fuses the aesthetics of a sports car with the sophistication of a sedan, it's hard to not be drawn to the Maserati Levante Hybrid. Beast mode on!

BY THE NUMBERS: Maserati Levante Hybrid's performance specs at a glance

> Engine layout 2.0 liter 4-cyl, 48V hybrid

> Max speed 240 km/h

> Max power 330 HP

> Acceleration 6.0 sec

> Torque 450 Nm

