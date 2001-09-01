Mo' Monkey

When this cookie company gave out samples, people went ape and sales soared.
When 600 Lb. Gorillas founders Chris and Paula White wanted to know whether their cookies were good, all they did was ask. After handing out surveys and free samples of their gourmet goodies at trade shows, they soon amassed thousands of responses that declared "I went ape over them!" Encouraged by the positive feedback, this husband-and-wife team, both 33, donned safari gear and brought the comment cards (and cookies) to meetings with buyers. The idea worked.

Once the Wrentham, Massachusetts, company got their cookies (which are sold as frozen balls of dough) in grocers' freezers, the Whites mailed a list of stores to each person who had filled out a survey. To entice those who have yet to taste the treats, the Whites visit food festivals and supermarkets in the New England area weekly to set up shop and pass out samples. "People see our hut and instantly come over to see what we're all about," says Paula. "Our booth is fun, and crowds love it."

These days, 600 Lb. Gorillas cookies can be found in more than 400 markets and gourmet food stores nationwide. With their sales expected to reach the million-dollar mark this year, it's clear the Whites aren't monkeying around.

